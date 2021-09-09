Rome woman charged with possession of over $2,500 worth of narcotics

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a woman has been arrested for the possession of over $2,500.00 worth of Cocaine. Around 5:30pm on Wednesday, September 8th, an Officer of the RPD responded to South George Street in Rome after receiving reports of a woman who had been harassed at the FasTrac on Erie Boulevard West. During the interview process, complainant Alicia M. Pugliese was explaining to the Officer what had happened when a plastic baggie that appeared to contain a “white chunky substance” fell onto the sidewalk behind her.