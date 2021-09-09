CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

'Community Conversations' series continues

Cover picture for the articleWayland, a Town Administrator Working Group, is hosting the third event of its “Community Conversations” series on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be hosting a virtual discussion with Wayland resident Ingrid Palacios as she shares her experience as an immigrant from South America. We will also be joined by Abner and Nora Bruno to discuss their lives here in Wayland. A question and answer period and small group discussion will follow. The event will include traditional Latin music performed by Carlos Palacios.

