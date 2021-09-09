CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

NASA drought research shows value of climate mitigation, adaptation

By NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasonal summer rains have done little to offset drought conditions gripping the western United States, with California and Nevada seeing record July heat and moderate-to-exceptional drought according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Now, new NASA research is showing how drought in the region is expected to change in the future, providing stakeholders with crucial information for decision making.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Climate Change#Climate Variability#Noaa#Climate Program Office#Giss#Columbia University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy