Coinbase Pro to List Shiba Inu After Initial Attempt Was Marred by Technical Challenges

 4 days ago

The Shiba Inu token is not yet available on the official Coinbase website as well as on the exchange’s mobile application. Coinbase Pro, the advanced trading marketplace of publicly listed American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has announced plans to list Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to the crypto brokerage, the inbound transfers for the Shiba Inu tokens are now open ahead of the commencement of active trading on Thursday, September 9, at 9 AM PT.

Vitalik Buterin
