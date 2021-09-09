CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: El Paso; Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR OZONE FROM 800 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 1000 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone. WHERE...northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties. Cities and points of interest include, but are not limited to Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument. WHEN...800 AM Friday September 10 to 1000 PM Friday September 10 IMPACTS...Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday, then return to more moderate levels late Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Health
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Monument, CO
County
Teller County, CO
Teller County, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
City
Florissant, CO
City
Woodland Park, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#16 11 00#Teller Air Quality Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy