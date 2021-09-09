CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New World: 10 tips to get you started

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon's New World MMO is set for release later this month, but if you're keen to jump in and see what all the fuss is about, the open beta runs from September 9-12—and that's where this New World guide comes in. The closed beta back in July saw a peak...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

New World Open Beta; dates, duration and how to get access

New World, the long-awaited MMO of Amazon Games, arrives on the market in its final version this next September 28, 2021 after its last delay in its final release, although before it will welcome a open beta phase to test its servers a few weeks before its global staging. Therefore, we tell you everything you need to know to access this last test phase, what days it will be enabled and how to access it.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

New World Open Beta Start Time, How to Register & Download Size

New World, the brave new MMO from Amazon Games is just a few weeks from release. The New World open beta comes first, though, and we've got everything you need to know about it below:. Latest - How to Register & Download. Players can request access to the open beta...
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Fallout 76 Gets New Game Modes in Its Fallout Worlds Update

Fallout 76's newest free update, Fallout Worlds is now live, introducing two new game modes, expanding Daily Ops, and squashing more of the game's pesky bugs. Public Worlds, one of the two new modes, offers themed experiences and are open to all players. "One Public World will be available to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

New World Beta Date: What is the start time of the New World Open Beta on Steam?

After going through several delays, developers Double Helix Games are preparing for the final testing period during the New World Open Beta. New World is one of Amazon’s first major publications and has been in development since 2016. There have been several playtests since the announcement, and this week’s beta...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
mspoweruser.com

World War Z: Aftermath gets a new first-person mode

Saber Interactive has announced that the World War Z: Aftermath expansion is getting a brilliant looking first-person mode. Coming confusingly as an expansion to the original game, as well as a standalone title that includes every update to the game so far, World War Z: Aftermath features two new cities, new survivors, and new story content in which you’ll finally turn the tide against the zombie hoard.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

New World’s open beta officially begins this morning – are you playing?

Here we go, folks: There’s one more New World test event before the launch on September 28th, assuming we don’t see another last-minute delay, and that event begins today in the form of the open beta starting today at 10 a.m. EDT. Invites began rolling out last night, though Amazon has said it’s using Steam Playtest, so you won’t be messing with keys. There is no NDA during this test, so you can chatter and stream to your heart’s content, but everything you do will be wiped ahead of the final launch.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Open-world adventure Tchia gets a new trailer loaded with lovely vistas

We all wonder what it would be like to experience the world from the perspective of other creatures. And there are plenty of games that make this happen. Tchia, an open-world adventure about taking control of animals, has gotten a brand new trailer during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. It’s got my curiosity piqued to delve deeper into the game with my own hands. The game is proudly inspired by the culture and views of the archipelago New Caledonia. It’s being both developed and published by Awaceb, which is located in New Caledonia, so we can be sure that this is an authentic experience.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Fallout 76 Invites You to New Gameplay Experience with Fallout Worlds

The Fallout Worlds update has finally arrived in Fallout 76. It introduces two new game modes: Public Worlds and Custom Worlds. Through these new modes, developer Bethesda hopes that players can have a new gameplay experience. Today, we’ll look a little closer into what these new modes have to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Travel Time#New World Mmo#Steam Playtest#Dodge#Repair Parts#The Repair Parts#The Trading Post#Marauders#Covenant
Twinfinite

New Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Welcomes You Into Its World

The PlayStation Showcase stream is now underway, and Rainbow Six Extraction just got a new story-focused trailer that introduces you to a bit of its world with a mix of CG cinematics and gameplay footage. This is a spin-off twist of Rainbow Six Siege and it allows you and up...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Tales of Arise — Quick tips to get you started

Tales of Arise is the latest game in the venerable series about smashing tyrants and mashing the attack button, so we’ve got some tips for you. While it’s admittedly rather similar to previous games on the gameplay front, it has its own peculiarities. I’m gonna break down some tips for new players before they jump in the game, so they’ll be able to more easily come to grips with everything. Plus, it’s been about five years since the last one, so I’m sure some of us are quite rusty at this point. This works out, since the main character is stuck with a rusty sword during the game’s opening hours. Okay, that wasn’t funny.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Lost in Random — Quick tips to get you rolling

Lost in Random is finally available for players to get, er, lost in and we’ve got some tips for new players.. To that end, this guide is aiming o get new dicewielders rolling sixes with the best of them. Roll when your hand is full. You can roll Dicey whenever...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Where to find Petalcaps in New World

Looking for Petalcaps in New World? There are plenty of resources to gather in Amazon's MMO, but it's not always easy to find them if you don't know what to look out for. Hemp is pretty easy to spot, but Fronded Petalcaps are far less conspicuous. If you're trying to complete the 'Weakness of the Ego' quest, this can be frustrating.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar+

OlliOlli World gets gnarly new character customization and 120fps support

OlliOlli World is getting 120fps support on PS5 alongside a gnarly new character creator. The news comes from a PlayStation Blog post that has been published today, September 15. In it, we get to see the brand new biome of Burntrock, an arid region filled with cacti, skeletons, and er, giant purple diamonds that are usually less-than-ideal for a skateboard.
FIFA
PC Gamer

Deathloop: How to solve the data cassette puzzle

As part of the Afternoon Delight Visionary Lead, you'll need to solve the Deathloop data cassette puzzle. Doing so will open Charlie and Fia's secret hideout, providing you with yet another way to kill both Deathloop Visionaries. The solution is randomised, but the way you solve it remains the same each time. With that in mind, let's get started.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After all this time, MMO players are still thirsty for 'the next World of Warcraft'

There are so many reasons to be suspicious about New World. This is the flagship title from Amazon, a company that has thoroughly bungled its interactive division thus far, leaving multiple botches and cancellations in the wake of its efforts. In fact, the most high-profile gaming initiative that's come from the Bezos estate is an extremely inauspicious adaptation of the Jeremy Clarkson-starring Prime series, The Grand Tour. (It racked up a 52 on Metacritic.)
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Deathloop: How to complete the gas room puzzle

Need a hand with the Deathloop gas room puzzle? As you traverse Blackreef, you'll eventually come across a dude sitting behind some glass at Fristad Rock. You can have a chat with him, but eventually, he'll set off some deadly gas and trap you inside the glass room. Luckily for you, there's a way to escape by means of solving a puzzle. It's not as complicated or as lengthy as the likes of the cassette tape or Yervha puzzles, but you'll need to be quick.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK November issue: Valve's Steam Deck

The new PC Gamer magazine is out now and this month the Steam Deck takes centre stage. We've had world-exclusive access and inside this issue you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about Valve's new handheld. There's our full hands-on preview, expert analysis on the Deck's potential, an in-depth interview with developers, and Valve's plans for the future of handheld gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All the answers to the Yervha quiz in Deathloop

When it comes to the Deathloop Yervha quiz answers, there are two ways of getting them, with one being significantly easier than the other. In an unlocked building in Karl's Bay (at any time of day) you'll find the robotic Queen of Riddles, who's compiled a devilishly difficult set of questions about the Deathloop Visionaries that'll stump all but the most diligent of timeloop sleuths.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy