Four New Faculty Members Bring Strong Professional and Academic Experience to Johns Hopkins Carey Business School
The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School announces the addition of four full-time faculty members at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. Appointed to the practice track, the new faculty members represent a wide range of professional and academic experience in areas including investing, asset management, fintech, leadership, military command, and machine learning.
