CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

ARRESTS MADE, CHARGES FILED AFTER BURGLARY INVESTIGATION

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo persons have been arrested and charged with felonies after a burglary investigation. According to a release from the Odessa Police Department, on August 29, 2021, police personnel received a report from a local hardware store that a burglary had occurred during which power tools were stolen. Facts and evidence obtained showed this burglary was linked to several other hardware store burglaries in Lafayette and Jackson Counties.

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, MO
City
Lexington, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary

Comments / 0

Community Policy