ARRESTS MADE, CHARGES FILED AFTER BURGLARY INVESTIGATION
Two persons have been arrested and charged with felonies after a burglary investigation. According to a release from the Odessa Police Department, on August 29, 2021, police personnel received a report from a local hardware store that a burglary had occurred during which power tools were stolen. Facts and evidence obtained showed this burglary was linked to several other hardware store burglaries in Lafayette and Jackson Counties.www.kmmo.com
