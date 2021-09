Lil Baby's jeweler is fessing up to selling the rapper bad bling. On Saturday (Sept. 18), Rafaello and Co. released a statement to XXL, giving their side of the story. "We do stand on our name just like he does that’s why today he got those four rings for free and his money back because we didn’t do our homework on the watch and we take Full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally and he knows that for a fact," the statement starts.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO