Former youth volleyball coach arrested for sexual exploitation of player in Kansas

A former youth volleyball coach in Kansas is accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

Levinson “Levi” Gibson, 27, who previously coached with the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested Wednesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a release .

A report was made to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office on July 11, 2020 accusing Gibson of having “solicited nude photos from a juvenile female volleyball player,” according to the KBI.

Ten days later, a search warrant was executed at his workplace and it wasn’t long before he resigned as a coach, according to the release.

Gibson left his Indianapolis home to turn himself in Wednesday to the Leavenworth County Jail following an arrest warrant that was issued for him on Aug. 31 for one count of sexual exploitation of a child, the KBI noted.

Authorities don’t currently have evidence to suggest additional victimization by Gibson but request anyone with information about the case contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online here .

The investigation is still ongoing.