Raven-Symoné Said ‘No’ To Making Her Disney Character A Lesbian

By Shannon Dawson
Madame Noire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaven-Symoné spilled some interesting tea about her show “Raven’s Home” during a recent appearance on the Pride podcast. Fans of the Disney Channel series have often questioned the relationship between Raven’s character Baxter and her best friend Chelsea Daniels–pondering if the two were actually more than friends. Symoné revealed that Disney even approached her at one point about making the two besties a lesbian couple, but she swiftly declined.

