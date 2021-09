The New England Patriots suffered a tragic loss last week when former wide receiver David Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident. The 47-year-old Patten was a key contributor on three Patriots Super Bowl teams during his four seasons with the club from 2001-04. In total, he lasted 12 seasons in the NFL with five different teams. Not bad for an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO