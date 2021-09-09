CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in Sarasota-Manatee

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Flag-Raising and Ceremony. USF Sarasota-Manatee will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8:15 a.m. with a flag-raising event; following, guests will move to the campus courtyard for guest speakers, music, and a ceremony honoring local first responders and members of the Armed Forces. Speakers include USF Sarasota-Manatee regional chancellor Karen Holbrook and retired New York City firefighter Garrett C. Lindgren, a former member of Rescue Company 3 and a first responder at the World Trade Center immediately following the collapse of the north tower. He was a member of the rescue team at Ground Zero from Sept. 11, 2001 through Dec. 15, 2001. Masking is encouraged.

