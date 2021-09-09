Video Games Are an Important Music Discovery Tool for Gen Z, New Survey Finds

According to the new report from MRC Data, Gen Z is also a key factor in the recent uptick in vinyl sales. Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z music listeners use video games to discover new music, making it just as popular as television among that demographic in terms of music discovery, according to the just-released U.S. Music 360 report by MRC Data survey, which was conducted July 12 to July 27, 2021. (MRC Data is owned by Billboard’s parent company.)