CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Video Games Are an Important Music Discovery Tool for Gen Z, New Survey Finds

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the new report from MRC Data, Gen Z is also a key factor in the recent uptick in vinyl sales. Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z music listeners use video games to discover new music, making it just as popular as television among that demographic in terms of music discovery, according to the just-released U.S. Music 360 report by MRC Data survey, which was conducted July 12 to July 27, 2021. (MRC Data is owned by Billboard’s parent company.)

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Music Business#Sony Music#Music Video#Mrc Data#U S Music#Billboard#Bts#Tiktok#Music 360
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Roblox

Comments / 0

Community Policy