On the lookout for thunderstorms

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe haze has lifted over southern Nevada, but the humidity has slipped in and will stick around today to make it feel just a little hotter. Afternoon temps will be down just slightly, but with the increased humidity it won’t feel any cooler. We’ll also be looking for thunderstorms in the mountains today with a very slight chance of storms popping up in the valley. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a lot of heat still hanging on even after the weekend.

