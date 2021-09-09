CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take A Look At Squirrel Girl From Marvel's Canceled New Warriors Series

By Shania Russell
 4 days ago
There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if they could become something more... But it's not the group you're thinking about. Long after the Avengers pulled together, Marvel was plotting the course for six super-powered young people to team up in a series called "New Warriors." Based on the team from Marvel comics, the show planned to feature a Young Avengers-esque team of C-List heroes figuring out how to be heroes, including the popular character Squirrel Girl. "Cougar Town" and "Enlisted" creator Kevin Biegel was set as showrunner and writer for the series back in 2017, when the pilot was produced. And though it was ordered straight to series and planned to premiere on Freeform, the show didn't pan out.

Since 2005, /Film has been a destination for news, commentary, and criticism on every nook and cranny of the film industry. From blockbusters to indies and everywhere in between, we live and breathe cinema. It's a home for people with unique perspectives about movies, television, and so much more. Welcome. You're among friends.

