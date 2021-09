Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 25% year-on-year, to $162.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $159.1 million. Net sales from Hooker Branded segment increased by 29% Y/Y, Home Meridian rose 23%, and Domestic Upholstery gained 28.7%. The gross profit rose 17.5% Y/Y to $31.7 million,...