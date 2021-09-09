CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

N.J. weather: Tropical Storm Mindy remnants won’t affect N.J., but Hurricane Larry is causing dangerous seas

By Len Melisurgo
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After getting pummeled last week by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, it appears New Jersey is catching a much-needed break. Tropical Storm Mindy, which quickly formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, weakened to a tropical depression Thursday after making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. And forecasters say the storm is taking a path across southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina — staying far south and east of the Garden State.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
152K+
Followers
70K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy