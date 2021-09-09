N.J. weather: Tropical Storm Mindy remnants won’t affect N.J., but Hurricane Larry is causing dangerous seas
After getting pummeled last week by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, it appears New Jersey is catching a much-needed break. Tropical Storm Mindy, which quickly formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, weakened to a tropical depression Thursday after making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. And forecasters say the storm is taking a path across southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina — staying far south and east of the Garden State.www.nj.com
Comments / 0