CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Slasher: Flesh and Blood Episode 6 exclusive clip: Aphra’s dirty secret

By Mads Lennon
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlasher: Flesh and Blood Episode 6 premieres today on Shudder! We have an exclusive clip to share from the Shudder Original series in honor of the new episode. The eight-episode season stars David Cronenberg alongside cast members from previous Slasher anthologies in new roles, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

1428elm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Brancati
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Adam Macdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flesh And Blood#Slasher#Episodes#Shudder Original#Americans#Shaftesbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

FanSided

143K+
Followers
334K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy