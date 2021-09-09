Slasher: Flesh and Blood Episode 6 exclusive clip: Aphra’s dirty secret

Slasher: Flesh and Blood Episode 6 premieres today on Shudder! We have an exclusive clip to share from the Shudder Original series in honor of the new episode. The eight-episode season stars David Cronenberg alongside cast members from previous Slasher anthologies in new roles, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).