Michigan Fab Five will reunite at Chris Webber's Basketball Hall of Fame induction

Former Michigan basketball player Chris Webber Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

The Fab Five, which included Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Webber, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King, was one of the most iconic teams in NCAA history. They took the nation by storm, winning it all during the 1988-89 season. Webber, Rose and Howard all went on to have successful NBA careers.

Webber also told Charania that he would love to see retirement banners at Michigan for the Fab Five, which the program says it has already looked into.

Webber's NBA career spanned 15 years. He was a five-time All-Star and was named to an All-NBA team five times. The 48-year-old was one of the most dominant big men of his time, averaging 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists during his career.

Webber spent most of his career with the Sacramento Kings, but also played for the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.