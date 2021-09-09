CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon, Best Buy To Bring New Lineup Of Smart TVs With Fire TV Built-in

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - Amazon and Best Buy (BBY) announced a new lineup of smart TVs with Fire TV built-in from Pioneer. This new addition to the Fire TV family of devices comes with 4K Ultra HD clarity, and will feature picture-in-picture functionality and High Dynamic Range specs such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The Pioneer series will be available in 43" and 50". The 43" will begin shipping in late September and the 50" will ship early November.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Smart Tvs#4k Tv#Pioneer#Dolby Vision#Toshiba#Alexa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy