Amazon, Best Buy To Bring New Lineup Of Smart TVs With Fire TV Built-in

(RTTNews) - Amazon and Best Buy (BBY) announced a new lineup of smart TVs with Fire TV built-in from Pioneer. This new addition to the Fire TV family of devices comes with 4K Ultra HD clarity, and will feature picture-in-picture functionality and High Dynamic Range specs such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The Pioneer series will be available in 43" and 50". The 43" will begin shipping in late September and the 50" will ship early November.