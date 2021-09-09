Reading Native, 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Star Michael Constantine Dies At 94

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Michael Constantine died on Aug. 31 at the age of 94, his agent confirmed to CNN.

Constantine was surrounded by family when he died of natural causes at his Reading home, the outlet reports.

"As some of you know, we lost my dad a week ago, 8/31/21. It's like half the sky is suddenly missing. He was our hero and the kindest man we knew. I want to tell you about him, but just now I haven't the heart," his son, Brendan Constantine said in a tweet.

Born in Reading to Greek immigrants, the actor went on to win an Emmy for his role as school principal Seymour Kaufman in the ABC series "Room 222" in 1970.

He was also widely known for starring in the 2002 hit film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and reprising his role as overprotective father Gus Portokalos in the short-lived CBS television series, "My Big Fat Greek Life" and the 2016 film sequel, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2."

His on-screen daughter, Nia Vardalos also paid tribute to him on Twitter calling him, "the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend."

"Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you, Michael," she added.

