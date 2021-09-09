Here’s Why People Think Megan Fox And MGK Secretly Got Engaged

Hold the phone: are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly secretly engaged? Potentially, potentially. A source told Us Weekly that Megan was seen sporting a ring on “that special finger” at MGK’s rehearsal for his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The source added that fans could expect a “surprise announcement” during the rapper’s debut VMAs set on Sept. 12 — but did MGK really pop the question? Or is Megan’s jewelry fooling us once again?