Buffalo, NY

Some of the Hottest Vehicles to be Featured at Buffalo Car Show

By Yasmin Young
 4 days ago
If you love checking out some of the sleekest, fastest, hottest and classic cars, then this free car show is for you. The Full Throttle car show is happening on Saturday, October 2, 2021. It's taking place at The Powerhouse, which is located at 140 Lee Street in Buffalo. The show will feature more than 200 cars, trucks and motorcycles. It's a free event, which lasts from 9 am to 6 pm. Former NFL wide receiver Steve Johnson will make an appearance. There will also be vendors, food, music and more.

wblk.com

