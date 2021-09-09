Shang-Chi Releases New Character Posters For Morris and Trevor

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings just dropped a new poster for two fan-favorite characters. Morris is just the latest CGI-crafted creature that kids everywhere will be asking for. Trevor Slattery's return in the film had audiences gasping in theaters when he appeared. The duo is basically the comic relief for a large chunk of the movie. It's wild to see Ben Kingsley and a weird little furry dragon have a fun interplay in a giant Marvel project. But, there's no question that this move worked. (If you're around Disneyland or Walt Disney World, they're already selling Morris plushies, and you have to imagine they'll be working their way toward local big box stores soon.) For now, fans can only see the mythical creature and legendary actor on the big screen. Check out the new posters down below.