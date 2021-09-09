U.S. crude, fuel stocks fall in hurricane-affected week -EIA

The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and fuel stocks all slumped last week, as Hurricane Ida shut most of the country's offshore production and numerous refineries, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Analysts had anticipated a sharp fall in inventories across all major categories, as offshore platforms were unable to deliver crude to the U.S. mainland, and as several refiners ceased operations. Roughly three-quarters of Gulf of Mexico offshore production is still closed.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Sept. 3 to 423.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.6 million-barrel drop. Stocks are now at levels not seen since September 2019.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 1.6 million barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 9.4 percentage points, largely due to the shutdown of refiners in the U.S. Gulf. That region of the country saw overall utilization fall to 75.7% from 92.4% in the previous week, while the Midwest experienced a less dramatic drawdown of refining capacity.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 7.2 million barrels, exceeding expectations for a 3.4 million-barrel drop. Overall product supplied remained elevated, a sign demand remained relatively robust through the storm, so refiners ran down stocks somewhat.

"This gasoline demand number is sky high and that has been the pattern all season. We haven’t seen the seasonal decline we’ve seen post Fourth of July," said John Kilduff, partner at Again LLC in New York.

On the U.S. East Coast, gasoline stocks hit their lowest levels since November 2017; the coast is primarily supplied by the Colonial Pipeline, which temporarily shut during the storm as a precaution.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.6 million-barrel drop.

U.S. weekly production fell to 10 million barrels per day from 11.5 million bpd the week earlier, due to the shutdown of offshore platforms.

Prices were modestly higher, recovering earlier losses. U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $69.61 and Brent rose 25 cents to $72.85 a barrel as of 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT).

