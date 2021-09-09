Brendan And Pieper (Finally) Apologized To Natasha For The BIP Drama

Following a very incriminating episode of Bachelor In Paradise on Sept. 6, Brendan Morais and Pieper James have become two of Bachelor Nation’s least favorite villains. ICYMI, Brendan was coupled up with Natasha Parker for the first half of this season. And although things were moving slowly between the two of them (and Natasha had her doubts), there was no real cause for concern until Pieper James entered the beach — and it was revealed that Brendan had been “playing the game” (as Pieper put it), sticking by Natasha only to ensure that he would still be on the beach for Pieper’s arrival. Yes, it sounds as bad as it was.