Moses Sumney Is Teasing New Music
After releasing one of 2020’s best albums, his stunning sophomore double LP græ, the one and only Moses Sumney is up to something. On Wednesday, the singer/songwriter shared a teaser video to Facebook, captioned, “Call me… so I can make it juicy for ya.” The lo-fi clip is presented like a TV commercial, with footage of Sumney dancing and posing in a secluded, mountainous setting. A distorted voiceover instructs, “Hey … you wanna hear something you just can’t believe? Then call now. 478-4MO-HEAT. I wanna tell you something.”www.pastemagazine.com
