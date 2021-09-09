Yankees’ Luis Gil has been so good, it’s easy to forget he’s still learning

Luis Gil did so well when he jumped into the rotation earlier this season it was hard to imagine the rookie right-hander struggling like he did Wednesday night.

But that is what is expected with young, talented pitchers. Even though he was forced to throw in a big game for the Yankees and asked to stop the bleeding on the big league playoff hopes, he is still just 23 years old and learning.

“I think you’re seeing a young developing pitcher,” Aaron Boone said after Gil walked seven and gave up three runs in the loss to the Blue Jays. “You saw a lot tonight of why he’s had some success up here when he’s been here. You saw a lot tonight of why we’re excited about him, because the stuff is special.

“But you also see a guy that’s still developing and some some non competitive pitches out of the strike zone and obviously a lot of walks tonight,” the Yankees manager added. “But because he has such good stuff, he’s able to wiggle off some. I think where he’s at in his development, you’re gonna see some of those ups and downs, especially from the command standpoint. Certainly saw why we continue to be excited about them anyway.”

Gil extended the streak of scoreless innings to start his big league career to 18.2 — the longest streak in franchise history to start a career — Wednesday night before it all crashed in on the Yankees.

But Gil left with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning. All three runners scored and were charged to him.

The seven walks was the most by a Yankees pitcher in a game since Joba Chamberlain against Boston Aug. 9, 2009.

Gil was thrust into the big leagues when Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and the Yankees just needed an arm. They knew he was talented and unproven, but it was his day to pitch in Triple-A, so he got the ball. He answered the call with 4.2 scoreless innings and earned two more starts.

Wednesday night was a bump in the road that is expected in player development.

Scouts watching Wednesday night we’re not surprised.

“He’s got really, really good stuff,” one scout at the game Wednesday night said. “It got away from him. It happens. Remember, he was in Double-A a few months ago. He’s still young, he got himself into some tough situations and got out of a few, but just ran out of gas there at the end.

“Boone had to stick with him, the bullpen is gassed,” the scout said. “He’ll bounce back. He’s got really good stuff and has shown he’s able to compete.”

Gil’s big league ERA jumped from 0.00 to 1.42 Wednesday night.