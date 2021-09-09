CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County reports COVID hospitalizations rising

NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County reports there are now 37 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. This is the highest number of hospitalizations at once since March. “The last time we had 37 Albany County residents hospitalized with COVID at one time was back on March 6 of this year, when vaccine distribution in New York was in its infancy and only available for those most at-risk,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “Additionally, today marks the single highest increase in new overnight hospitalizations likely since February.”

