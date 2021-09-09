CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

10. W3af - Web application attack and audit framework

By Karthik Poojary
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW3af, the Web application attack and audit framework is a version of Metasploit, covering Web applications. W3af is used to exploit Web applications and presents information regarding vulnerabilities, supporting the penetration testing process. W3af consists of two main parts -- the core and plugins. Custom plugins can be written, with inter-plugin communication dealt with by the knowledge base. There is a provision for saving scan reports to text files for later reference.

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Applications#W3af Web#Metasploit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology

Comments / 0

Community Policy