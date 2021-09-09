CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death

By Emma Wheeler
WCTV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Denise Williams has been resentenced to 30 years in prison for a conspiracy conviction in her husband’s death. This sentencing hearing came after the First District Court of Appeals decided in Nov. 2020 to overturn her murder conviction in the case. Williams’ defense attorney, Phil Padavano, said the court considered her murder conviction in previously imposing the 30-year maximum sentence on the conspiracy charge.

