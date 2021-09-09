Faculty Tenures and Promotions Announced
Hofstra University has awarded tenure and/or promotion to 24 faculty members, including 17 from the Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, two from the DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, two from the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, and three from the School of Health Professions and Human Services. Additionally, two faculty members have been granted emeritus status, effective upon their dates of retirement.news.hofstra.edu
