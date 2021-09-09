CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Babe Laufenberg Gives His Cowboys/Tampa Predictions

By Shan Rj
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

Cowboys radio color commentator Babe Laufenberg joins Shan & RJ and shares his predictions going into the Cowboys’ opening game, number changes, and more!

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Radio#Color Commentator#American Football#Shan Rj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
514
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy