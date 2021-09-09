Special events: Great Lakes Jazz Festival set for Saturday at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater

The Great Lakes Jazz Festival is Saturday at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater.

The H-Factor Jazz Enthusiast Club is organizing the sixth annual festival, which this year includes in its lineup Bob Baldwin, Lindsey Webster, Funky Fly Project, Latin Jazz Players, and Urban Sound Trak. The festival is also set to honor Jean Holden.

The festival begins at noon at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd., Toledo. The rain location is the Lourdes University Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; children 12 and younger are free.

For tickets or more information, go to greatlakesjazzfestival.net .

■ Weak Signals takes to the skies for a Swap-N-Air Fair on Friday and Saturday.

Plan on demonstrations and open flying of radio-controlled aircrafts over the Weak Signals RC Field, 12000 Minx Rd., Temperance, Mich. There will also be opportunities to swap and connect with industry vendors, as well as concessions.

Gates open at 7 a.m. for swappers, and 8 a.m. for the public. The fair wraps up each day at 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend. For more information, go to toledoweaksignals.com .

■ The Beer and Bacon Festival returns on Saturday.

Hosted by the Hungarian Club of Toledo and the Glass City Mashers, the festival promises samples from at least 24 local and regional breweries. There will also be food and live music.

General admission, $30, covers 10 four-ounce beer samples. VIP tickets, $45, cover 15 beer samples, five food tickets, and early entrance.

The festival runs 4 to 9 p.m. at the Hungarian Club, 224 Paine Ave., Toledo. Admission is 21 and older. For more information, go to Facebook.com/ToledoBeerandBacon .

■ Toledo Pride at the Drive-In is Thursday.

The Sundance Kid Drive-in, 4500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, hosts the event beginning at 7 p.m. There will be live music by Bitch, Thunder and Klashing Black, plus concession, raffles and a car decorating contest. The movies being screened are The Birdcage and Rent .

For tickets, $10, or more information, go to toledopride.com .