CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

EIA reports a smaller-than-expected 1.5 million-barrel weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 3. That came in well below the average decline of 7.4 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 2.9 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. Weekly supply data were released a day later than usual due to Monday's Labor Day holiday. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 7.2 million barrels for gasoline and 3.1 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to rise following the EIA data. October West Texas Intermediate crude was up 40 cents, or 0.6%, at $69.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $69.71 before the supply data.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eia#Crude#U S#The S P Global Platts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy