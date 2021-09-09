CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Rape Survivor Calls Greg Abbott's Comments a 'Slap in the Face'

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raquel Fatiuk reminded the Texas governor that most rapists are known to their victims and are not "the Boogeyman hiding in a bush."

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Kits#Abortion Laws#Senate#Ktrk#Boogeyman#Texans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
564K+
Followers
59K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy