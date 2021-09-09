3 Central Florida restaurants shut down last week

Three Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Volusia County

Flagler Pizza Company at 1702 Ridgewood Ave Ste. K in Holly Hill shut down on Sept. 7.

Officials found seven total violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included a broken dish machine, roach activity, and improperly stored toxic chemical substances.

Officials returned on Sept. 8 and found one violation, none of which were a high priority. They allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Mickeys Pizza City at 5882 S. Ridgewood Ave. in Port Orange shut down on Aug. 31.

Officials found 11 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included flying insects, roach activity, and food not having the appropriate time marking for storage.

Officials revisited on the same day and found five violations, none of which were a high priority. They allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Osceola County

Happy Days Family Amusement Center at 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee shut down on Sept. 2.

Officials found four violations, one of which was a high priority. That violation included food contact surfaces not being sanitized after they were cleaned. Officials noted that the business had no dishwashing facilities of any kind provided since it had ceased serving any food, but simply frozen drinks from a machine that is serviced and cleaned weekly by a leasing agent for the machine.

A visit on Sept. 3 found one violation, none of which were a high priority. The center was allowed to reopen.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 24.

Volusia had 18, Brevard had 10, Seminole had 9, Lake had 10, and Osceola had 12. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

In surrounding counties, 7 warnings or complaints were filed in Polk and 2 in Sumter.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

.