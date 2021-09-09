5 bold predictions for Iowa-Iowa State

This isn’t just the first time Iowa and Iowa State are meeting as Top 10 teams. It’s the first time the Cy-Hawk Trophy will be decided by two ranked teams — ever. The Cyclones were close in 2019, but fell out of the rankings in game week after being unimpressive (to the voters, of course) against Northern Iowa. They dropped again in the same scenario this week, but remained in the Top 10, one spot ahead of their rivals. See how that preseason poll magic works?