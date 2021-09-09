CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

AVOAD to host multi-agency resource center for Ida evacuees

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SKO0_0br216Gn00

Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD) will hold a Multi-Agency Resource Center which will benefit Hurricane Ida evacuees.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at the Goodwill of Acadiana Corporate Office located at 2435 W. Congress Street in Lafayette from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Multiple agencies from across the Acadiana region will participate in the event which is structured to provide needed resources to hurricane Ida evacuees. A supply and meal distribution provided by the Gifting Grace Project will also be held during the event.

Participating agencies include Beacon Community Connections, Catholic Charities of Acadiana/FoodNet, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Gifting Grace Project, Goodwill of Acadiana, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way of Acadiana. Additional agencies to be confirmed at a later date.

For more information on the event or on the efforts of the AVOAD community, visit http://www.acadianavoad.com

