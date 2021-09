Riot Games has revealed their latest champion for League of Legends, and today we got to get a look at her abilities. The character is Vex, a Yordle who apparently has a bit of a gloomy streak if her hairstyle and oversized sweater are any indications. She’s a mage who has a strange force following her called Shadow. Her kit is apparently based around using fears and passives, as well as a few moves designed to maximize damage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO