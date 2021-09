(11 - 30) NORTHWESTERN RECAP: Kenneth Walker III SHEEEEEESH. (32-58) WEEK 1 RECAP: Texas is back(?)! Miami is not! Rutgers is an offensive powerhouse??. (58 - 1:14) WEEK 2 PREVIEW: El Assico has reached peak maximum Iowa. (1:16 - FIN) YOUNGSTOWN STATE PREVIEW: Penguins can’t fly, but they can kind...