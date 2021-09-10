Maine school districts temporarily cancel buses due to driver shortage, ask parents to transport kids
Bus driver shortages were a concern for many Maine school districts prior to the start of the 2021 school year.www.newscentermaine.com
Bus driver shortages were a concern for many Maine school districts prior to the start of the 2021 school year.www.newscentermaine.com
A lot is because the parents and school communities do not care about the drivers. In the pass all they wanted is a body in their buses. If you want good drivers pay them and treat them with respect. 15 years of experience.
Comments / 9