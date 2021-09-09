CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LinkedIn doubles down on development with new learning hub, free courses and new search fields for hybrid working

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s launching a new Learning Hub aimed at organizations to provide professional development and other training to employees. And it’s making 40 courses free of charge to LinkedIn members specifically to address some of the changes afoot, such as how to adapt to hybrid working, how to be a better manager in the new normal, and how to return to the office, and run facilities when they are spread beyond a building to also include people’s private homes. Lastly, it’s also starting to tweak details that people can use to list and search for job openings to account for these kinds of working conditions, and more.

