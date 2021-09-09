Boca Raton Hospital To Host Mask Optional, Vaccine Optional Fundraiser

Unclear Why Boca Raton Regional Hospital Places Fundraising Over Mask, Vaccine Use.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is preparing to host a masks optional, vaccine optional fundraising event.

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Regional Hospital is preparing to host a fundraising event where masks and COVID-19 vaccines are optional.

It is an inexplicable mixed message supported by Boca Regional’s parent company, Baptist Health. While COVID-19 numbers and deaths surge in Palm Beach County and Florida as a whole, Baptist is promoting an event with cocktails, dinner and an awards ceremony.

Multiple Baptist Health representatives did not respond to requests for comment from BocaNewsNow.com.

The golf event is set for October 18th at Boca West Country Club. Incredibly, Baptist went out of its way to include several disclaimers in the promotion being sent via email Thursday morning, affirming the “optional” use of masks. COVID-19 vaccines are “recommended,” but not mandated, according to the Baptist Health email.

The hospital — where minimally hundreds have died from COVID-19 — seems to be more concerned with fundraising than promoting mask use or vaccinations.

This is the disclaimer attached to the promotional email:

“Please Note: Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Foundation are actively monitoring the COVID-19 case numbers. Based on the recent significant increase throughout the state of Florida, we are strongly recommending that attendees of our in-person events receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition, we encourage the use of masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We have various contingency plans in place and we will provide updates as needed. At Boca Regional, health and safety is always our top priority.”

It is unclear why Baptist is supporting language that ‘recommends’ but does not ‘mandate’ vaccine or mask use. We will update when we receive comment from a Baptist representative.

More than 47,000 people have died in Florida from COVID-19.

The article Boca Raton Hospital To Host Mask Optional, Vaccine Optional Fundraiser appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .