CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska Football Tailgate Talk: Bring on the Buffalo Bulls

By Kelli Anne
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nebraska football victory feels GREAT! Ok, it was an FCS team but still! LOTS of players got to see action. We might have seen how talented Wide Receiver, Samori Toure is now! I still have questions about Omar Manning, flavor-of-the-year, 2020. Running back, Markese Stepp looked really good, but can be even better. Gabe Ervin still has lots of promise as well as a running back. You can never have enough of them. I’ve missed downhill running.

huskercorner.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jackson
Person
Wolf Blitzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Tailgating#American Football#Fcs#Wide Receiver#Cnn#Gametime#Huskers#Navy#Jim Beam#Buffaloes#Kelian Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

143K+
Followers
334K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy