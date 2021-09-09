Nebraska Football Tailgate Talk: Bring on the Buffalo Bulls

A Nebraska football victory feels GREAT! Ok, it was an FCS team but still! LOTS of players got to see action. We might have seen how talented Wide Receiver, Samori Toure is now! I still have questions about Omar Manning, flavor-of-the-year, 2020. Running back, Markese Stepp looked really good, but can be even better. Gabe Ervin still has lots of promise as well as a running back. You can never have enough of them. I’ve missed downhill running.