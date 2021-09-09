CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2 children dead in Phoenix

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two young girls were found dead in an apartment along with their mother who had multiple stab wounds that were apparently self-inflicted.

Police said the girls were found dead in a bed Wednesday night with no obvious signs of external injury.

They were identified as Royal McIntyre, 4, and Aleyah McIntyre, 9. The mother’s identity wasn’t released. Police said she was expected to survive her injuries.

Officers went to the scene and found the dead children and the injured woman after a man believed to be the children’s father called 911. He was questioned and later released.

