Bob Iger and Willow Bay to Be Honored at YES 20th Anniversary Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Bob Iger and Willow Bay will be honored later this month by education group YES during its 20th anniversary gala.

The power couple will be recognized for their decades-long support of the organization, which provides long-term academic resources to students from low-income communities.

Iger is executive chairman of the Walt Disney Company and chairman of the board of directors. Bay is dean of the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.

The YES gala will be held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Sept. 23 and include a performance by Christina Aguilera. Mellody Hobson and David Geffen are co-chairs. The evening will be hosted by YES scholars and alumni.

Founded by Eric Eisner, YES identifies academically promising students in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and rural Appalachian North Carolina. YES begins work with students as early as elementary school and continues through high school, college and career placement. 100 percent of YES scholars have been accepted to college with a 93 percent rate of college graduation.

Iger is also is the author of the New York Times best seller “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company,” published in 2019. He is a graduate of Ithaca College. Bay is the co-author of a series of global research reports on the impact of mobile technologies on teens and parents titled “The New Normal.” She came to Annenberg after a broadcast career which included reporting and anchoring “Good Morning America/Sunday.” She also worked at NBC as a co-host of “NBA Inside” and a correspondent for the “Today Show.” Bay is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and New York University’s Stern School of Business.

The gala is presented by The Walt Disney Company. Additional sponsors include Hobson, Geffen, the Dorothy & Diane Brooks Foundation, Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Saban Family Foundation, Tom Ford & Richard Buckley, Gagosian and Rebekah & Ilan Shalit.