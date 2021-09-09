FBI investigating Vermont State Troopers for creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

The FBI is investigating three Vermont State Troopers for allegedly creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, state police said on Tuesday. All three officers have resigned. The details of the vaccine card creation have not been released because the investigation is ongoing, but state police said that other troopers reported the card manufacturing to supervisors. Two of the officers, Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski, resigned on August 10. The third, David Pfindel, did not resign until September 3, after the Department of Public Safety completed its investigation. The men are accused of having "varying roles" in the creation of the cards.