The stock market is on a winning streak, with the benchmark S&P 500 index recording fresh highs for seven straight months. Given surging investor confidence and strong economic recovery, we think fundamentally sound low-priced stocks Wipro (WIT), Turkcell (TKC), Amarin (AMRN), and Loma Negra (LOMA) could be solid bets now. So, let’s examine these names.